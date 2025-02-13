‘Abang Adik’ Becomes First Chinese Language Film Recognised By ASEAN Records

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is home to many talents who have made it to the international stage and made the country proud.

In the film industry, Abang Adik took the limelight recently after it made history as the first Chinese-language film to become recognised by the ASEAN Records for securing the most international awards, festival nominations, and global screenings.

The ASEAN Records is a record-keeping institution that focuses on recognising achievements and accomplishments across the ASEAN region.

Directed and written by Jin Ong, the film caught the attention of many at international film festivals since 2023, winning 28 international awards and receiving 69 nominations at various film festivals worldwide, according to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS).

The film grossed millions across Asia

According to a report by Bernama, FINAS said the film has grossed RM5.7 million in Malaysia, HKD2.8 million (RM1.6 million) in Hong Kong, TWD100 million (RM13.6 million) in Taiwan, and RMB3 million (RM1.8 million) in China, proving its widespread popularity.

The film began its international journey in 2020 at the Taipei Golden Horse Film Project Promotion where it won the FPP Visionary Award and MirrorFiction Story Award, laying the path for its production.

Wu Kang-ren won Best Actor at the 60th Golden Horse Awards for his portrayal as Abang. Image: Jin Ong

“Abang Adik began its journey to international film festivals, making an impact at the 37th Fribourg International Film Festival, winning the Ecumenical Jury Award and Audience Award. Its success continued at the 25th Far East Film Festival, with three major wins: First Time Director, Golden Mulberry Award, and Black Dragon Award.

“The film also won the Uncaged Award for Best Feature Film Competition at the 22nd New York Asian Film Festival and received honours at the 17th FIRST International Film Festival Xining, where lead actor Wu Kang-ren won the Best Performance award, and Abang Adik was recognised as one of the most anticipated Chinese-language films at the China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival,” FINAS said.

Released on 14 December, 2024, the film is about an undocumented orphan in Malaysia resigned to a life of poverty, while his older brother, who is deaf, burns with dissatisfaction towards their plight. Their fragile relationship is thrown off balance after a brutal accident happened.

If you didn’t manage to catch it in cinemas, Abang Adik is available to watch on Netflix.

