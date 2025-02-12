[Watch] Girl In Perlis Lands Face First Into Bench’s Edge After Pushed By Mom, Twice

TRP
The woman was caught on CCTV continuously hitting and pushing her daughter until the young girl hit the bench and bled from her face.

February 12, 2025

People make fun of gentle parenting, largely because they misunderstand what it entails. However, most can agree that hitting children is a big no-no, especially when the adults cannot control their temper.

Recently, a viral CCTV recording captured a woman hitting her daughter outside a shop. The woman in a red shirt was carrying a young boy when she rushed over to a little girl and smacked the girl’s head hard.

The woman also held the girl’s hand and dragged her around. The woman then walked the girl towards a nearby bench where she hit the girl’s head again, pushing her towards the corners of the bench. The girl, being smaller in size, fell on her knees.

After standing up to hold her mother’s hand, her mother hit and pushed her again and her head finally made contact with the bench.

When she held the right side of her face while crying in a seated position, only then did her mother seem alarmed and pull her up.

Despite the violence shown, the young girl still hugged her mother and they walked away together. As the girl got closer to the camera, the blood streaming down her face could be seen.

The act captured on CCTV angered many netizens who felt for the child and were shocked by the mother’s physical outburst.

Many hope people who have a temper problem to stop procreating. They also advised parents who are not in a good mood not to release their stresses on their children.

However, another netizen said many Malaysians only sympathise online but would never stop child abuse from happening in public even if it happened in front of their eyes.

Sadly, someone defended the mother and said those who reported the mother to the police were troublemakers.

They excused the mother, claiming she didn’t harm her child on purpose, and now there’s no one to care for her two young children.

Mum is arrested by cops

According to Harian Metro, the matter was reported to the police around 12.16am on 11 February.

Arau district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the incident took place at a supermarket in Jejawi, Perlis on 10 February.

The 37-year-old woman, a canteen worker, was arrested in Mata Ayer after the video went viral. She was taken to court and remanded to help with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the four-year-old girl had received medical treatment for the injuries sustained on her right eyebrow.

The case will be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children’s Act 2001.

