[Watch] Girl In Perlis Lands Face First Into Bench’s Edge After Pushed By Mom, Twice

People make fun of gentle parenting, largely because they misunderstand what it entails. However, most can agree that hitting children is a big no-no, especially when the adults cannot control their temper.

Recently, a viral CCTV recording captured a woman hitting her daughter outside a shop. The woman in a red shirt was carrying a young boy when she rushed over to a little girl and smacked the girl’s head hard.

The woman also held the girl’s hand and dragged her around. The woman then walked the girl towards a nearby bench where she hit the girl’s head again, pushing her towards the corners of the bench. The girl, being smaller in size, fell on her knees.

After standing up to hold her mother’s hand, her mother hit and pushed her again and her head finally made contact with the bench.

When she held the right side of her face while crying in a seated position, only then did her mother seem alarmed and pull her up.

Despite the violence shown, the young girl still hugged her mother and they walked away together. As the girl got closer to the camera, the blood streaming down her face could be seen.

The act captured on CCTV angered many netizens who felt for the child and were shocked by the mother’s physical outburst.

Many hope people who have a temper problem to stop procreating. They also advised parents who are not in a good mood not to release their stresses on their children.

However, another netizen said many Malaysians only sympathise online but would never stop child abuse from happening in public even if it happened in front of their eyes.

Sadly, someone defended the mother and said those who reported the mother to the police were troublemakers.

They excused the mother, claiming she didn’t harm her child on purpose, and now there’s no one to care for her two young children.

Kalau rasa baran, jangan ade anak. Kalau rasa penat, jangan lepaskan dekat anak. Tapi tu lah, aku taknak la cakap lebih. Nanti org kata sebab aku takde anak lagi, aku tak tahu rasa mcm mana — Bulan 🌛 (@sebulatbulan) February 11, 2025

kalau tak boleh jaga jgn pregnant, geramnya tengok. dah berdarah baru gelabah nak peluk tu kalau tak jadi ape ape mmg lunyai aku rasa dia pukul budak tu — afi (@afieys_) February 10, 2025

orang Malaysia ni simpati dekat sosial media je. Realiti bila depan depan tidak. hanya mampu memandang. Tiada siapa menegur walhal anak dia dah berlumuran darah. Siapa yg berani tegur? hanya mampu paling muka dan pergi



sadis — Stand With Palestine 🇵🇸 (@Fhxx96) February 10, 2025

Geram bila org kata "atleast dia peluk lepas tu". Dia peluk sebab dia terkejut dah nampak darah mengalir. Dia peluk sebab nak cover, tu je. Bagi aku, marah cane pun seorang mak takde cedera kan anak sampai macam tu sekali. Kau sayang dia, tapi tak cukup sayang haa gitu lah — فرحلي 🌸 (@Yueraliya) February 11, 2025

Marah ni. Kejap aje. Menyesal tu selamanya. Lepas tu malam anak kau sakitkan tu datang peluk mintak kasih sayang kau yang masa marah tadi dah zalimi dia. Unconditional love. Itulah anak kecil. Sebelum baligh semua dah janji syurga. Dunia ni kejam. Tapi jangan la kejam kat budak. — Shahricher (@_shahfizal) February 11, 2025

Dulu sayang. Tapi lepas dah beranak, dah ada yg lagi bongsu. So apa2 lepas dekat anak yg lagi tua. Aku pernah baca anak sulung banyak pendam. Salah satu sebab adalah jadi tempat lepas angin dan baran mak ayah lagi2 bila apa2 jadi dekat adik beradik — Affendi 🫥 (@akmalaffendi) February 11, 2025

Mum is arrested by cops

According to Harian Metro, the matter was reported to the police around 12.16am on 11 February.

Arau district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the incident took place at a supermarket in Jejawi, Perlis on 10 February.

The 37-year-old woman, a canteen worker, was arrested in Mata Ayer after the video went viral. She was taken to court and remanded to help with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the four-year-old girl had received medical treatment for the injuries sustained on her right eyebrow.

The case will be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children’s Act 2001.

