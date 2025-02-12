Wanted! The Pixelated Man Of Setia Alam Still On The Run

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The police had identified the suspect and released details about the Setia Alam shooter.

According to the police statement, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan described the suspect as a local man in his 30s with fair skin. The suspect also has 11 prior records linked to drug and criminal offences.

They also encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact them to help with investigations.

However, there’s a problem: the photos of the suspect are pixelated . It seemed to be screenshots from the CCTV recording.

'Saya minta dia simpan pistol supaya anak-anak tak takut'#BHNasional Pemandu kongsi kisah 45 minit berada dalam kereta bersama suspek kes tembak di pusat beli-belah Setia Alamhttps://t.co/FvNUsiTXE8 — Berita Harian (@bharianmy) February 10, 2025

After analysing the pictures, most netizens agreed that the police didn’t need to release the suspect’s photos if they were going to cover the face and hide the man’s features.

Many wondered why the man’s face was blurred and how the public could help identify the suspect with a pixelated image.

Netizens also hoped that the suspect’s pixelated image would not embolden criminals to repeat a similar shooting incident.

They hoped the police would not blur the suspect’s picture next time so the public could help police identify and catch suspects. Teamwork makes the dream work what.

The police are tracking the suspect

According to the latest update, the police are actively pursuing the suspect. Hussein is confident the suspect will be arrested soon but no further details can be shared so investigation efforts aren’t impinged.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 307 of the Penal Code.

Benda plg kelakar smpi skrg, polis tahu dia ada 11 rekod jenayah lampau termasuk dadah. Now dah revealed juga ss from cctv footage yet the polis took all liberty to blur his face!



Bukan ke patutnya, polis letak mugshot kecik muka pelaku kat gambar blur ni supaya org kenal (?) — Wild Orchid (@Orkid_Hutan_) February 10, 2025

Tutup muka macam ni baik takyah tunjuk @PDRMsia …. ni geng geng polis ke muka kena sorok? — haziq zaid (@haziq_zaid) February 10, 2025

Camna orang awam nak bagi kerjasama kalau blur kan muka? Tah2 ada famliy dia yang kenal dia and boleh report dia? 💩💩 — Shine Taki (@shine_taki9344) February 10, 2025

suruh cari suspek✔️

minta kerjasama org ramai✔️

penyebaran muka suspek🚫⁉️😵🤔🤦🏼‍♀️🤷

professional ❌🤦🏼‍♀️🤷

selamat berlegar✔️

menyorok✔️ — ©ⓁĂⱤⓘⓉÝ (@Loverboxs) February 11, 2025

confirm somebody ni, kalau b40 yang curi tin susu roti etc muka dia dah terpapar besar2 dah kat front page.. — cheetoz :3 (@lostmygodamind) February 10, 2025

Mesti anak somebody ni — Dojima (@AzaharulAzwan) February 10, 2025

Kenapa kena blurkan muka? Suspek masih di luar sana. Adakah pihak berkuasa nak kes macamni berlaku lagi? Kerana masyarakat tidak dapat cam kalau clue samar-samar camni. — Mya 🫧 (@FelixBemo) February 10, 2025

@PDRMsia nak tanya apa rasional untuk blurkan muka? Jika ada penjelasan boleh tolong jelaskan, mungkin ada faktor yg org awam macam kami terlepas pandang? — Farhan (@xfarhanzulx) February 10, 2025

Tolonglah jangan blurkan muka suspek. Macam mana orang awam nak kenal pasti wajah suspek untuk lebih berhati-hati in future? — Ilyana Rusli (@babyanarsl_) February 10, 2025

Aku harap sangat orang merbahaya macam ni jangan di blur muka. Senang orang awam bantu prncarian — Lina-NHAH🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@nhah_slumber22) February 10, 2025

