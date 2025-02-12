TRP
Now Reading
Wanted! The Pixelated Man Of Setia Alam Still On The Run
TRP
TRP

Wanted! The Pixelated Man Of Setia Alam Still On The Run

The police encouraged anyone with information about the case to help but nobody knows how the suspect looks like.

by
February 12, 2025
Credit: Berita Harian & Freepik

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The police had identified the suspect and released details about the Setia Alam shooter.

READ MORE: Setia Alam Shooter Opened Fire On Janitor Because He Was Asked To Move His Stuff

According to the police statement, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan described the suspect as a local man in his 30s with fair skin. The suspect also has 11 prior records linked to drug and criminal offences.

They also encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact them to help with investigations.

However, there’s a problem: the photos of the suspect are pixelated. It seemed to be screenshots from the CCTV recording.

After analysing the pictures, most netizens agreed that the police didn’t need to release the suspect’s photos if they were going to cover the face and hide the man’s features.

Many wondered why the man’s face was blurred and how the public could help identify the suspect with a pixelated image.

Netizens also hoped that the suspect’s pixelated image would not embolden criminals to repeat a similar shooting incident.

They hoped the police would not blur the suspect’s picture next time so the public could help police identify and catch suspects. Teamwork makes the dream work what.

The police are tracking the suspect

According to the latest update, the police are actively pursuing the suspect. Hussein is confident the suspect will be arrested soon but no further details can be shared so investigation efforts aren’t impinged.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 307 of the Penal Code.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd