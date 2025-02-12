Bunkface Won’t Be Opening For Green Day Due To “Logistical” Issues

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian pop-punk band Bunkface has been pulled out as the opening act for American punk band Green Day’s concert that’s set to happen this 18 February.

This is after a screenshot of an email from the concert organiser, Live Nation Malaysia, circulated on Twitter last Monday (10 February).

The email notified Green Day Live in Kuala Lumpur ticket holders of the local band’s exit from the lineup.

Live Nation informed that the reason Bunkface won’t be performing was due to logistical, scheduling, and production adjustments.

Meanwhile, there has been no update on a replacement opening act by the organiser.

https://twitter.com/thezulfo/status/1888830955298898313

Green Day fans rejoice at Bunkface cancellation

Some local fans online have expressed their joy towards the news, as the announcement to place Bunkface as the opening act for Green Day back in January was heavily scrutinised.

Social media users previously questioned the organiser’s decision, as Green Day is well known for channeling political, anti-establishment, and social activism through their music, while Bunkface was previously criticised for writing the Malaysia Madani theme song for the current government.

Not only that, Bunkface also received flak back in 2020 for sparking controversy through their original song Akhir Zaman, which translates to The End of Times.

The track’s lyrics highlights corruption in Malaysia, but also included a line that told members of the LGBT community to “Go and die”, which was accused of promoting hate towards the group.

Ironically, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong came out as bisexual in 1995 and has been vocal about it since then. In fact, he was dubbed a “bisexual icon” and openly embraces the label saying it’s “f**king cool”.

