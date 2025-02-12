Author Of “My Shadow Is Purple” Reacts To Malaysia Banning His Book

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An Australian children’s book author recently shared his reaction on the Malaysian government banning one of his books.

With the punishment of owning a banned book being jail time for up to three years, Scott Stuart said he was going to do more to help “books like this exist”.

Stuart’s book is titled My Shadow Is Purple and it is a book that touches on gender identity. It was recently placed on the banned books list by the Home Ministry.

The picture book is a rhyming tale about a child who does not identify as a boy or a girl, with the story using colours as a means to discuss not conforming to gender expectations.

To get a clearer picture (no pun intended), here are a few preview pages extracted from Google Books:

See the other preview pages HERE.

Banning of books that celebrate inclusivity

According to a recent report by New Straits Times, the government banned My Shadow Is Purple and two other books effective 21 and 22 January as they were deemed detrimental to the country’s public morality.

Meanwhile, in the TikTok video Stuart uploaded, he highlights the banning of his book around other parts of the world as well.

“Over the last few years I’ve been seeing a major increase in the censoring and banning of books like mine that celebrate inclusivity and acceptance.

“From teachers being fired and being stripped from libraries and communities, to them being protested by extreme right wing parties,” he said.

To help more books like this exist, Stuart launched a literary prize to support picture book authors who write stories that break gender stereotypes and expand childrens’ understanding of identity.

According to his website, the prize includes US$1,000 in cash, exclusive publishing industry mentoring opportunities, and having your manuscript reviewed by professional publishers.

@scott.creates 3 years in jail for owning my book. That’s why I’m launching a literary prize to help authors bring inclusive stories into the world. ♬ original sound – Scott Stuart

Mixed reactions by netizens

Commenting on Stuart’s TikTok post, users on one side expressed disappointment towards the ban and negative sentiments on the book, while others agreed to the ban as a way of protecting public morals.

Government banned six books last month

Last month, the government banned six book titles after concerns over their potential harm to the nation’s moral values were raised, according to a Malay Mail report.

The books that were banned are A Million Kisses in Your Lifetime by Monica Murphy; Lose You To Find Me by Erik J. Brown; Punai by Asyraf Bakti; Scattered Showers by Rainbow Rowell; When Everything Feels Like The Movie by Raziel Reid; and What If It’s Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silverra.

Subsection 7(1) of Act 301 prohibits the printing, importation, reproduction, publication, sale and distribution of materials that could harm public morals.

Anyone found guilty of violating these provisions may face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both according to subsection 8(2) of the Act.

