SPCA Penang Criticised For Throwing Dead Cats In Bin Bags, Here’s What Happened

The Penang Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA Penang) was accused of practising euthanasia using chloroform and discarding the bodies of dead cats and kittens in black plastic bags.

Stray Free Foundation, a stray animal welfare organisation, allegedly got wind of this from cat rescuers and raised the alarm on its official Instagram page.

According to the complaints, a woman would drop the cats off to SPCA staff who would then kill the cats. The carcasses would then be placed in a dustbin bag and thrown in a public bin.

The post also includes photos of a group of dead cats found in an opened bin bag that was allegedly left in the public bin. The act was distressing to animal lovers, especially when the SPCA is a well-respected and trusted animal welfare non-profit organisation.

Stray Free Foundation reiterated that the solution of Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) is a better and more compassionate option than euthanasia.

SPCA Penang says no proper burial site

Someone reported the issue to the state’s veterinary services department on 5 February. However, the animal carcasses in the orange bin went missing when the department went to investigate the site on the same day the report was lodged.

The complainant claimed there were 10 dead cats in the bag and when they returned to the site after lodging a report, the bodies went missing.

After questioning, SPCA Penang admitted discarding dead cats in a garbage bin in Jelutong, George Town, last Wednesday, citing the lack of designated burial and cremation sites.

The state’s veterinary services department director, Saira Banu Rejab, said further inspections at the premises found no evidence of animal cruelty or improper treatment.

Saira added that the department will continue its investigation despite not being able to determine the cause of death due to lack of carcass samples.

The department has also issued a reminder to SPCA management to handle deceased animals properly. It’s not made known whether SPCA Penang would be charged over this issue.

SPCA Penang explains what happened

SPCA Penang has issued a statement to shed light on their decision-making. SPCA Penang said they usually used the Penang Island City Council’s (MBPP) incinerator to dispose of carcasses. However, the incinerator was closed due to land development nearby and they were advised to use the MBPP rubbish bins instead.

The organisation tried to apply for a license to operate its own incinerator but was declined due to environmental issues.

SPCA Penang shared that the cats were in their ICU unit but all died from flu. They have now been provided with suitable space for the burial.

The animal welfare organisation reiterates that it has never declared itself as a No Kill Shelter since its establishment and they do not carry out euthanasia indiscriminately on stray animals.

The organisation assured animal lovers that its catteries are segregated to ensure healthy felines are not in contact with other cats that are undergoing treatment for various illnesses.

They encouraged people to drop by their catteries and kennels to see the general well-being of the animals for themselves.

The organisation appeals to everyone’s kind understanding and fairness to the shelter and its staff for doing what they can for the abandoned animals.

