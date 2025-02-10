Setia Alam Shooter Opened Fire On Janitor Because He Was Asked To Move His Stuff

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There was a shooting on Saturday night (8 February) in a shopping mall in Setia Alam, Selangor, which shook the local community and social media as well.

The incident involved a local man in his 30s, who shot a janitor who worked in the mall. This was followed with the shooter making a daring escape by hijacking a car and forcing the driver to get him out of the area. He is currently still at large.

According to The Star, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the suspect, was believed to be under the influence of drugs at the time he opened fire on the victim after he was angered when told to move his belongings from the area.

“However, the real motive has yet to be determined,” he told reporters yesterday (9 February).

With the assistance of Bukit Aman, the Selangor police are conducting further investigations and tracking down the suspect who shot the janitor at the Setia Alam shopping mall at 10.50pm last Saturday, he added.

Shuhaily expressed his confidence that the case would be solved soon.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was reported to have said that the suspect had fair skin and 11 prior records linked to drug and criminal offences.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, and Section 307 of the Penal Code.

Second shooting incident of the year

On 24 January, a shooting occured in the wee hours of the morning on Morib Beach, Banting. The incident left one Indonesian national dead and four others injured.

It was later revealed that the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), which is essentially the coast guard, had opened fire on the group of migrants who were allegedly attempting to leave the country illegally.

The incident created tension at the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta, as protesters hurled raw eggs at the building while Indonesia’s Ministry of Home Affairs demanded a comprehensive inquiry, focusing on whether the MMEA may have used excessive force.

