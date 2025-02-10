Oh No He Didn’t! Foul-Mouthed Biker Nabbed In Penang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Every individual is advised to respect others and be good to one another.

But for some reason, there are a handful of people who insist on being disrespectful and spew profanities even to the elderly.

Some are even arrogant enough to behave in such a way towards officers of the law.

Motorcyclist shouts and curses at JPJ and police officers

This is exactly what a motorcyclist did to authorities at an operation in Pulau Pinang last night (9 February).

Through a video that went viral shared by TikTok user @abg.siasat.aa, a motorcyclist in a black t-shirt can be seen arguing and raising his voice to Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers.

Not only that, he is also seen recording the officers with his phone and can be heard shouting profanities at them.

Police arrest the unruly individual

At the end of the video, the 50-year-old is handcuffed and arrested by the officers before being escorted into the back of a police car.

The incident occurred while the Chinese New Year 2025 Special Operation was in effect at the Pulau Pinang Bridge toll plaza.

Angered after knowing his bike is being seized

The motorcyclist, together with his partner who happens to be an Indonesian national, was initially issued a summons by JPJ as his driver’s licence and insurance had long expired.

Following the offence, authorities informed the man that his motorcycle had to be seized. Knowing this, the man suddenly flew into a rage and caused a scene at the road block.

Although his partner had tried to calm him down, the man continued to provoke the situation for the next half an hour before he was arrested and taken to the police station.

Arrested for obstructing officers’ duties

According to JPJ Pulau Pinang director Zulkifly Ismail, the man involved was arrested under the offence of obstructing the duties of officers.

“The motorcyclist failed to cooperate with the authorities, therefore action was taken against him for obstructing the duties of officers of the law.

“On behalf of JPJ, we think the public should understand this enforcement duty instead of acting out of bounds.

“We are not trying to find faults or punish, but action will be taken to protect common interests,” he said.

1,083 vehicles inspected, 391 summons issued

Zulkifly added, in the operation that began at 8.30pm to 12 midnight, as many as 1,083 vehicles were inspected.

Out of the total, 211 vehicles were issued 391 summons notices on various offences.

Since the operation’s implementation from 20 January to 9 February, as many as 31,122 vehicles have been inspected with 4,105 notices issued to drivers who failed to abide traffic laws.

