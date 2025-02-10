Melaka Condo Used As Scam Call Centre Targetting Folks In The Caribbean

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nine individuals including three Chinese nationals involved in an international employment scam operation through a call centre were arrested by Melaka police.

Acting Melaka police chief Datuk Md Nazri Zawawi said they were detained around 10am last Friday (7 February) at a condominium unit in Taman Kota Laksamana, by a team from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of the Melaka contingent police headquarters, Malay Mail reported.

“Those arrested are three local men, three local women, and three Chinese nationals – two men and one woman – aged between 26 and 43.

“All suspects are believed to be involved in an international employment fraud scheme, targeting victims from a country in the Caribbean,” he said in a statement.

The syndicate posts fake job offers on social media

According to Md Nazri, investigations revealed the syndictate’s modus operandi involved posting fake jobs on Facebook to lure victims.

Victims interested in the job offer would get in touch with syndicated members via WhatsApp or Telegram, after which they would be instructed to complete 32 types of tasks on the “amcsthatres” website.

“The tasks were supposedly meant to increase the number of hotel and film reviews in the targeted country. Upon completing the first task, victims who wished to continue were instructed to make payment transactions to syndicate members.

“They were promised commissions ranging from US$70 (RM312) to $US100 (RM447) for each completed task. However, after making the payment, the victims never received the promised commission,” he said.

RM54,000 in monthly profits from scamming jobseekers

Md Nazri added that the syndicate is believed to have generated approximately RM54,000 in monthly profits from the scheme.

The police seized various items during the raid estimated to be worth RM30,000 including a laptop, seven desktop computers, and 49 mobile phones.

“All nine individuals arrested have been remanded for four days, from February 8 to 11, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said.

The acting police chief urged members of the public to be cautious when applying for jobs, advising them to use trusted job portals, verify offers before sharing personal details such as bank account information, and remain wary of job offers which promise excessively high salaries.

