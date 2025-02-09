Local Man Fires 8 Shots Inside Setia City Mall, Escapes By Hijacking Car

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police believe the person who opened fire inside the Setia City Mall in Setia Alam, Shah Alam last night was a local.

Social media was lit up last night when shoppers allege they heard gunfire.

There were videos being shared on TikTok, with one person saying this was their first time seeing someone get shot.

@selimelanda 1st time tengok orang kena tembak depan mata, setia city mall ♬ bunyi asal – Celll

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan later confirmed the shooting incident and detailed what had happened.

The suspect was believed to have arrived at the mall at 10pm. He then approached a foreign national who worked as a cleaner at the mall.

So far this is the video I found where we can hear the gunshot clearly at Setia City Mall 😥 weih so scary pic.twitter.com/VdCgmTkftv — Annnnnnn 🇲🇾✨ (@sze_ann) February 8, 2025

He fired at least 8 shots at the male cleaner using a pistol.

Bold escape

As if that wasn’t enough, he fled the scene by hijacking a car and forcing the person behind the wheels to get him out of the area.

TERKINI :❗️Polis buru seorang lelaki dalam kejadian tembak di pusat beli-belah di Shah Alam – Ketua Polis Selangor



❗️Mangsa kejadian tembak di Shah Alam sedang terima rawatan di Hospital Shah Alam – Ketua Polis Selangor



❗️Sekurang-kurangnya lapan das tembakan dilepaskan dalam… pic.twitter.com/PG2aH7Syog — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 8, 2025

He ordered the driver to drop him off near the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS).

The driver then lodged a police report.

The injured cleaner was rushed to hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

As of the latest update early this morning, the suspect has yet to be apprehended and cops are focusing their search on the area where he was dropped off.

GSC issues refund

After the incident, Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) informed on social media that the mall had been temporarily closed and all patrons were asked to vacate the premises.

GSC said they will be issuing refunds for shows that were cancelled and for those whose screenings were interrupted at the time of the incident.

