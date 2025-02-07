Perak Imposes Alcohol Ban For Thaipusam 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

From 10 to 12 February, the Perak state government will prohibit the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks at all venues involved in the Thaipusam processions.

According to a New Straits Times report, the prohibition was put in place after concerns about unpleasant occurrences involving devotees and guests during past festivals, according to A. Sivanesan, head of the State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs, and National Integration Committee.

According to Sivanesan, anyone who disobeys this decision could be subject to severe punishment under the Penal Code’s provisions for disturbing public peace and order.

“This is a directive from the state government to ensure strict action is taken. Previously, there were complaints about alcohol sales and consumption during the procession, especially at night, but no firm action was taken.

“This time, if it happens again, the police will not compromise. Offenders will be immediately arrested and taken to court,” he said.

He made this statement during a press conference held today at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan for the state-level Thaipusam 2025 Coordination Meeting.

First alcohol prohibition during Thaipusam

This is the first time the state has implemented such a prohibition during Thaipusam festivities, Sivanesan continued.

He acknowledged that there are no explicit laws that make drinking alcohol illegal, but he stated that people who cause public nuisances while intoxicated could still face charges under the Penal Code.

“I hope this issue will not arise. We have deployed Criminal Investigation Department officers to monitor the situation,” he added.

Multiple roads to be partially blocked

According to Sivanesan, the state anticipates more than 350,000 devotees and foreign visitors for the Thaipusam festivities in Ipoh this year.

During this time, a number of roads, including Jalan Sungai Pari, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Lahat, Jalan Sultan Yusoff, Jalan Sultan Idris, and Jalan Raja Musa Aziz, would be partially blocked.

The primary Thaipusam festivities will be held in Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Jalan Sungai Pari, Buntong, and Sri Subramaniar Temple, Gunung Cheroh, Jalan Raja Musa Aziz.

Jakim’s proposed guidelines

Separately, Sivanesan acknowledged the delicate nature of the matter when questioned about the proposed new rules for Muslim ceremonies at non-Muslim gatherings, adding that there is still opportunity for debate because the rules are still suggestions rather than laws.

“Even some members of parliament disagree with this. They attend these ceremonies not to participate in rituals but for official duties. So, I don’t believe it should be considered an offence. I personally think this matter should first be discussed with the National Unity Ministry before announcing any guidelines.

“This would help determine whether such measures could impact national unity and harmony. However, I cannot comment on the content of the guidelines,” he said.

