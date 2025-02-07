Busted! Indonesian Police Confirm Malaysian Influencer Missing In Forest Is A Hoax

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On Wednesday (5 February), Malaysian social media personality Eyka was reported missing after entering a forest in Bandung, Indonesia.

The 22-year-old had gone into the forest on Monday (3 February) with a group to record “paranormal activities’, according to mStar.

Her friend and fellow influencer Ammar Nazhan, who was leading the group, confirmed the matter with the Malay language news portal.

“We realised she had gone missing at around 2am on Monday after doing ‘paranormal activities’ in the forest.

She was the only woman in the forest and she was also on her period then,” he said.

Found after missing for three days in the forest

Ever since Eyka was reported missing on Monday, her condition was unknown until she was found around 10pm on Wednesday. Her rescue was shared via a live stream on TikTok by @Arasz, according to a Sinar Harian report.

In the live stream footage, Eyka could be seen lying down, supposedly emaciated, in the dense undergrowth of the forest.

However, netizens were skeptical about the footage as they noticed a few things out of place such as the “rescue” team who were not part of emergency services such as paramedics or police.

Some even highlighted Eyka’s visible condition as someone who has not been lost in a forest for three days, like her makeup and clothes which were still clean and “on point”.

However, while waiting for Eyka to be discharged from medical care, Ammar uploaded a video telling viewers that a third party had a confession from a “talent agency” saying the entire incident was a hoax.

“I’d like to inform that this talent agency had signed a contract with all my talents that is related to only the job. Everything that happened here was real and there are no fake elements,” he said in the video.

@amnazhan Gangguan keras semalam dan kami terpaksa pindah villa. Kami akan keluarkan eyka harini. Kepentingan kami hanya focus pada eyka punya kesihatan kerana eyka agak murung selepas kejadian ini. Jaga sensetivity dan percakapan terhadap eyka & keluarganya. Kepada pihak luar yang sebar screenshoot tak betul dan menyebabkan kekeliruan media. Jangan mengeruhkan lagi situasi ini kerana "TALENT AGENCY" tidak berkaitan dengan kejadian kami dan hanya sign as job dengan talent AMMAR NAZHAN sahaja. Thank you 🇲🇾🇮🇩❤️ ♬ The Champion – Lux-Inspira

Malaysian rapper Ariz Ramli, better known by his stage name Caprice, also accused the entire incident of being fake.

A report by Sinar Harian said Ariz, through his instagram account on Thursday (6 February) told his followers that the content produced by the “talent agency” or the agency that managed a few talents in the activity was all an act.

“Clearly, it’s fake. The talent agency which managed a few actors in the video has confirmed it, and they did not even get paid. It’s true what old people say, that being stupid is free. But don’t go all out on it,” he said.

Indonesian police confirm it was a hoax

Media reports yesterday said Indonesian police had confirmed that the entire incident was fake, and was carefully planned with intent to produce content to gain views and followers.

“Ammar and Aras’ statement explained that they were doing a live stream at Bukit Embah Garut, RT 05, RW09, Kelurahan Cisurupan, Kecamatan Cibiru, Kota Bandung last Sunday through TikTok with the story of ‘Malaysian influencer (Eyka) lost for 48 hours while making paranormal content’. The viral content was made specifically to increase views and followers.

“They do not realise that there are strict laws in Indonesia against spreading false information. Although the content they were producing was approved by local regional manager, they did not get permission from local authorities,” Panyileukan police chief Kompol Kurnia said in a report by Indonesian news portal Kumparan News.

According to the police chief, the Malaysian group of influencers have apologised, issued a written statement, and made a video saying they would not repeat the same mistake.

