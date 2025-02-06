Ipoh Man Caught By JPJ For Not Renewing Vehicle License For 23 Years

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) confiscated a motorcycle from an owner who had not renewed the motor vehicle license (LKM) for 23 years during an operation at Silibin, Ipoh recently. The operation confiscated a total of 15 motorcycles.

JPJ Perak director, Mohammad Yusoff Abustan, said the motorcycle with an expired license belonged to a 61-year-old man who owns a motorcycle workshop.

When questioned, the elderly man claimed the motorcycle was rarely used and he only rode it within the housing area.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle license expired in 2002 and the owner went against Section 23(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Upon conviction, the offender faces a fine up to RM2,000 or not more than 6 months in jail, or both, for not renewing their vehicle license.

Mohammad Yusoff said it’s a serious offense because a vehicle license doesn’t only show that the vehicle is registered but also ensures vehicle owners pay the road tax, as well as meet the vehicle’s safety requirements.

During the operation, JPJ checked 1,450 vehicles, consisting of 950 motorcycles, 491 cars, and 5 buses.

Out of the total, action was taken against 584 vehicles, including 566 motorcycles and 18 motocars. JPJ also issued 626 notices, including seizure notices against 15 motorcycles and two motorcars.

