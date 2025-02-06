BREAKING: Helicopter Crashes In Bentong, One Confirmed Death

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A helicopter’s blade struck a ground crew worker, killing him immediately, when it crashed while attempting to land for fuel in Bentong, Pahang today (6 February).

The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department confirmed recieving an emergency call at 10.39am of a transport helicopter that caught fire while landing to refuel before crashing, Malay Mail reported.

“One victim, an Indonesian engineer, was confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health, suspected to have been struck by the helicopter’s blades, while the pilot survived,” said a Pahang Fire and Rescue Department representative in a Buletin TV3 news report today.

Various media reports say the helicopter was a Bell 206 Long Ranger.

Meanwhile, firefighters at the scene managed to extinguish the flames at about 11am and the victim’s body has been handed to the police for the next course of action.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia is expected to issue an official statement soon.

At time of press, the cause of the incident is still unknown and further investigation will be carried out to find exactly why the helicopter crashed.

