Applications For JPA’s 2025 Yang di-Pertuan Agong Scholarship Is Open Until 28 Feb

The Public Service Department (JPA) is inviting Malaysian citizens who wish to further their studies to apply for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (BYDPA) 2025 scholarship.

The prestigious scholarship is available for full-time Master’s (Research) or Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) students at local and international universities.

The fields eligible for the scholarship are as follows:

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)

Economics

Law

Islamic Finance

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

How and where to apply for the scholarship?

Online applications are open from 3 to 28 February 2025 . Interested applicants can fill up the online form through the BMI Penajaan portal.

The completed application form must be printed, signed, and submitted along with the required supporting documents to JPA by 7 March, either by hand or post, before or on 7 March 2025, to the following address:

Ketua Pengarah Perkhidmatan Awam

Jabatan Perkhidmatan Awam

Bahagian Pembangunan Modal Insan

Aras 3, Blok C2, Kompleks C

Pusat Pentadbiran Kerajaan Persekutuan

62510 PUTRAJAYA

(u.p: Unit Pengurusan Penawaran Dalam Perkhidmatan)

The complete application guide along with the requirements can be found in Appendix A. For further inquiries, please contact 03-8885 3569 / 3438 or email: penawaranldp@jpa.gov.my.

