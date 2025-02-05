Beating the Odds: Drummer Jerry Felix’s Fight Against Prostate Cancer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jerry Felix, a name synonymous with rhythm and passion, was the heartbeat of The Falcons, a renowned band from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Emerging in the vibrant 1960s music scene, The Falcons captivated audiences with their electrifying performances and soulful melodies.

Jerry’s impeccable drumming provided the foundation upon which the band’s legacy was built.

The Falcons – I’ve Tried So Hard album released in 1968. Image: Discog

In 2003, Jerry showcased his versatility and depth as a musician with the release of his solo CD, “… At Last.” This work highlighted his ability to blend intricate rhythms with emotive expression, further cementing his status in the Malaysian music community.

Jerry’s solo album …at Last! released in 2003. Image: Discog

The Falcons’ enduring appeal was evident when, in 2020, original members, including Jerry Felix, guitarist Frankie Samuel, and keyboardist Brian Felix, reunited for a noble cause. Their performance was not just a trip down memory lane but a testament to their lasting impact on Malaysia’s musical heritage.

Drumming through adversity

In a heartfelt message shared on social media by Musicians for Musicians Malaysia (MfM), it was revealed that Jerry is battling prostate cancer and is in need of assistance.

Efforts to assist him and his family have been launched, showing just how deeply he has touched the lives of those around him. His battle with cancer is a reminder of the fragility of life, but also of the unbreakable spirit of musicians who continue to inspire, even in the face of adversity.

The post affectionately referred to him as “The Animal” behind the drums, highlighting his energetic presence on stage. The message, shared with permission from his family, encourages those who can to contribute towards his medical expenses and support.

Despite his illness, Jerry remains a symbol of resilience and strength. His musical journey has been defined by perseverance, and that same spirit is now guiding him through his health struggle.

The Malaysian music fraternity has come together to offer their support, with many expressing gratitude for Jerry’s contributions to the industry.

As he navigates this difficult journey, the beats of his legacy continue to echo.

Those who wish to contribute to Jerry’s recovery may send their donations to his daughter’s account below:

Maybank

1122 2235 2168

Geraldine Ann Felix

+6012 370 4622

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.