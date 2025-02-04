Concerns On Quality Raised Over Eased Requirements For Nursing Diploma

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The decision to lower entry requirements for the Diploma in Nursing programme for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates to just three credits has raised concerns over its impact on the quality of nursing education.

According to a New Straits Times report, a representative from the Malaysian Male Nurses Association said lowering the criteria could result in an influx of students with weaker academic abilities, which could potentially affect the quality of nursing graduates.

He added that the lowering of requirements could also impact the professionalism of nurses, who serve as the frontline of healthcare.

Netizens react to easing of nursing entry requirements

People have expressed their concerns on social media regarding the quality of nursing standards, which could potentially drop with the requirements being eased.

Entry requirements lowered from five to three credits

A report yesterday said that the entry requirements for the nursing diploma programme for SPM graduates had been lowered to just three credits, which are in Bahasa Melayu, Mathematics, and Science. Previously, there was a requirement of five credits which included the English subject.

The decision was made due to the country’s worsening shortage of nurses, which if left unaddressed, could negatively impact the healthcare system and the nation’s well-being.

Meanwhile, Malayan Nurses Union (MNU) president Saaidah Athman said relaxing the entry criteria was not the right approach and would not effectively reduce the 45-hour work week as long as the nursing shortage persists.

Instead, she suggested that the focus should be on strengthening the nursing profession by upgrading the scheme to the degree-level qualifications, which would raise the standard and recognition of nurses in the country.

