Cat Allegedly Stuck On Roof For A Week, Netizen Claimed Fire Department Refused To Help

A video of a cat that was allegedly stuck on a roof for a week in Batu Pahat, Johor, has gone viral since it was uploaded on TikTok yesterday (3 February).

TikTok user Nisaa, who shared the video on her account said in the caption that there has been a cat making noises at night on the roof of an abandoned house near where she lives.

“We’ve tried to go up (onto the roof) but we’re not sure which part of the roof is safe. And then there’s the rotting wood. So today the cat appeared again, crying for help. It has been up there for a week,” she wrote in the caption.

Nisaa explained that she had called the fire department and even the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (JPAM) but to no avail.

Netizens share their concern for the cat

Many expressed their concern for the cat in the comments section. Most users were worried that the cat might be starving and thirsty after being stuck for days on the roof without food and water, and being exposed to the elements.

At the same time, some users questioned the fire and rescue department’s lack of responsiveness towards the situation.

Nisaa claimed the fire department told her they could not help her with the situation due to it being too dangerous for the rescue officer.

TRP has reached out to the Batu Pahat Fire and Rescue Department to confirm if they had received the call, and whether this statement is true or not.

The cat was finally rescued, but not by the fire department

Nisaa posted an update in the comments section of her post that the cat had been rescued and is safe in her care.

She later uploaded a video showing the cat in a carrier backpack and explained that her husband and another man had gone up to the roof to rescue the cat themselves.

