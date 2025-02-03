What Is Ops Sky And Why Are Celebrities Like Jalaluddin Hassan, Ziana Zain Mentioned?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There was uproar on social media last weekend after it was revealed that some celebrities had been linked to a financial consultancy firm.

The operation Ops Sky – a joint effort between the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Bank Negara Malaysia – found that the consultancy firm had allegedly laundered money.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of at least 27 individuals, including eight company directors and 18 bank officers.

Who are the celebrities involved and what did they do?

Investigators discovered that a portion of the firm’s fund was used for celebrity endorsements. According to news reports, the celebrities were chosen by the firm to act as ambassadors to promote the company and allegedly nothing more.

Some of the named celebrities include veteran actor Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan, national astronaut Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor, and singer Ziana Zain.

Based on the obtained financial records and testimonies, the brand ambassadors received payments ranging from RM150,000 to RM400,000 over one to two years.

The firm also paid for concert sponsorships and the composition of special songs for the syndicate.

Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan and Ziana Zain. Image: Buzzkini

When asked about his involvement, Jalaluddin said he was informed of the situation by the firm’s founder and was surprised by the allegations.

He assured cooperation with the authorities (if called on) and explained his role as an ambassador was limited to contractual obligations such as producing videos and promoting the company. He claimed that was the extent of his role as an ambassador.

When I asked them about their financial standing over the years, everything seemed satisfactory and there was nothing suspicious. Veteran actor Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan

He also denied receiving RM400,000 for his role, saying he would be really lucky to receive that sum for payment. He said he would leave it up to the authorities to investigate.

Meanwhile, Ziana remained tight-lipped about her involvement but said she only “sings.” She reportedly sang the firm’s theme song “Semangat Wira” which was launched last May.

At the time of writing, Sheikh Muszaphar has yet to comment publicly regarding the issue. Checks online showed that he had helped promote the firm’s services as an ambassador by sharing posts on Facebook.

How did the financial consultancy firm scam others? What do they do?

The Edge reported that the financial consultancy firm orchestrated a personal loan fraud syndicate by manipulating the turnaround time of the loan approval process by banks.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said banks typically take three to five days to approve personal loans.

During this period, the syndicate fabricates fraudulent cancellation letters allegedly issued by the initial lending bank. They will then submit them to other financial institutions processing concurrent applications. This way, the syndicate could simultaneously approve multiple loan applications from various banks.

The tactic also worked because the syndicate would coach borrowers to cooperate and this ensures the loan application process goes smoothly.

Borrowers also didn’t need to falsify salary slips because the syndicate settled the borrowers’ existing debts to enable them to apply for the maximum loan amount across multiple banks at the same time.

According to Malay Mail, the money laundering syndicate approved RM700 million in bank loans for borrowers but took at least 35% of the loan amount under the pretext of offering financial assistance.

MACC has frozen 98 company and individual accounts worth over RM22 million in connection with the syndicate.

via GIPHY

Where and how did the firm find its targets?

Aside from leveraging public figures to market its products, the firm advertised on social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

They also did groundwork by conducting surveys and road shows at schools, hospitals, and clinics to target schoolteachers and other public sector employees.

Additionally, the firm also used corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to their advantage. They promoted their services through foundations and welfare programmes for government agencies and civil servants.

As such, some of the firm’s CSR initiatives have been covered in the news as well, allegedly further expanding the firm’s brand awareness.

What to do if you believe you’ve been defrauded?

If you believe you’ve been defrauded of your money, you should immediately contact your bank’s fraud hotline or the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 and lodge a report at the nearest police station.

Potential victims are advised to contact the bank’s fraud hotline first to report the suspicious activity and secure their account(s).

