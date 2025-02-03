The King Says Parliament Is Not A Place To Sling Insults, Swear, And Spread Slander

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 15th Parliament started this morning (3 February) at the Dewan Rakyat.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar officiated the opening ceremony, which is the second parliament opening ceremony by His Majesty after taking on the oath as YDPA on 31 January, 2024.

His Majesty arrived at the Dewan Rakyat at about 10.10am, accompanied by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara Speaker Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the two Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, the line of ministers, and the head of foreign delegation.

Sultan Ibrahim told Representatives to be a fortress of national unity.

At the ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim said that Parliament is not a place for tension, speaking profanities, or spreading slander.

On the other hand, he said that Parliament is a noble house for representatives of the people to debate the agenda of the people’s interests and the prosperity of the country.

“Parliament is the most important assembly hall in our country’s system. This is the meeting place for the voices of the common people. A place where laws are enacted and a field of checks and balances.

“Parliament is not a place for tension, cursing, or spreading slander. Honourable members should be a bastion of of unity, and not an agent of divisiveness,” he said.

The YDPA praises council members who maintain good composure

Furthermore, Sultan Ibrahim also ordered representatives of the people to not make every issue part of a political game, and not to prioritise only their own party.

“Therefore, stop playing politics on every issue and don’t focus only on your own party or group.

“I noticed that in the Parliament session last year, the Members of the House changed a lot and showed a more polite attitude. Congratulations to all,” he said.

But, he insisted there are still some representatives who find it difficult to get rid of old habits.

“There is no need for me to list the bad behaviour because I believe that every member of the House is aware and knows how to take care of their behaviour,” he added.

At the same time, Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his appreciation to all leaders for maintaining political stability, as well as contributing to the country’s economic and social prosperity.

Sultan Ibrahim ordered the government to ensure good economic performance

His Majesty said he was grateful for the economic development in the country, including domestic performance and increased national investment, the strengthening of the Ringgit, and the low unemployment rate.

Last year, Sultan Ibrahim said that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth had reached 5.9% in various sectors. The Country’s total trade exceeded two trillion ringgit for the first nine months.

“Nevertheless, the government must ensure that this good performance brings the blessing of prosperity to all the people and not just benefit a certain group.

“I congratulate the Prime Minister and the government on the economic performance of this proud country, and hope that it will continue to be improved,” he said.

He also said to welcome the targeted subsidy approach which succeeded in strengthening the government’s financial position. However, he urged that the subsidy be distributed efficiently and effectively to groups that deserve it.

