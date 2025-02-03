Maybank Scholar Dies In Kajang Six-Vehicle Crash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A traffic accident involving four motorcycles and two cars yesterday (2 February) on Jalan Hulu Langat-Ampang in Kajang resulted in multiple rider injuries, and the death of a promising young student.

Dashcam footages of the incident shared on social media showed a Perodua Alza driving against traffic and mowing down four motorcycles, before debris from the collision hit the car where the footage was recorded from.

According to a Harian Metro report, Kajang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said the incident occurred around 4:45pm on Sunday.

“Early investigations found four motorcycles and a car were en route from Hulu Langat to Ampang.

“At the location of the incident, a Perodua Alza coming from Ampang towards Hulu Langat entered the opposite lane and crashed into all five vehicles involved in the crash.

“Due to the collision, a 20-year-old motorcycle rider was thrown from his vehicle and landed on the side of the road,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Kemalangan di Bukit Ampang siang tadi.



02/02/2025



Yang meninggal dunia adalah satu permata negara…….sedihnya melihat apa yang berlaku, bagaimana ia berlaku dan siapa yang menjadi mangsa…… pic.twitter.com/aA8BF0vpa6 — MYNEWSHUB (@mynewshub) February 2, 2025

According to Naazron, the cause of the incident is still under investigation and the car involved has been sent for inspection at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) and Chemical Department.

“All the victims involved are aged between 17 and 38 years old, while the driver of the Alza is 27 years old and a remand application will be made today,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987

Death of a scholar

Among the motorcycle riders was Aysar Zahran Saiful Alimin who did not survive the crash.

Aysar was a Malaysia Professional Accountancy Centre (MyPAC)-Maybank Islamic scholarship recipient under the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants-Foundation in Accountancy (ACCA-FIA) programme by professional accountancy centre TYMBA.

He was also the top Foundations in Accountancy (FIA) prize winner in the ACCA December 2023 examinations with a 98% score for the Management Information paper, which ranked first in Malaysia and second in the world.

Image: instagram | mypacmalaysia

Through a post on Facebook today, MyPAC offered their condolences to Aysar’s family and highlighted his remarkable achievements.

