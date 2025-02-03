Man Who Slapped Wife Slept In Car For Days Fearing Arrest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The 50-year-old man who slapped his wife, 35, in a shopping mall at Kota Warisan was arrested by the police on Saturday (1 February) after the video clip went viral. He slept in his car for days after the incident to evade arrest but failed.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1994.

In the video, the woman was on her way out of the mall when the man angrily strode in, child in hand, and slapped her across the face. He also uttered something to her before they walked off.

The video drew public anger and the woman’s sister lodged a police report against the man. Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman confirmed receiving the report from the woman’s sister.

According to Berita Harian, the man brought the child and his wife for an overnight stay in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan after the incident before sending them home.

He then left home and slept in his car for days in fear of being arrested by the police.

If you’re in a domestic violent situation or know someone who does, do refer to the Women’s Aid Organisation’s guide here to seek help.

