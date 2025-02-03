Arsonist’s Reign Of Terror Extinguished, Slapped With 12-Year Jail Term

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A pyromaniac who has been terrorising villagers for nearly a month in the Kupang subdistrict was sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Baling Sessions Court yesterday (2 February) after pleading guilty to three counts of causing mischief by fire.

According to New Straits Times, 23-year-old Afif Jazimim Jamaluddin entered a guilty plea to three separate charges of setting fire to motorcycles in three separate incidents that occurred between 24 December, 2024, and 2 January this year.

The fiery bane of motorcycles

The accussed admitted to setting fire to Modenas Kriss and SM Sport motorcycles belonging to Mazlan Saad, and a Honda EX5 motorcycle belonging to Nafisah Saad. These offences were committed at about 3.30am on 24 December, 2024, and a house in Kampung Pisang.

He later pleaded guilty to a charge of causing mischief by fire on a Honda EX5 motorcycle belonging to Wahab Md Hasan at about 3.15am on 17 December, 2024, at a house in Kampung Jerai.

Afif also pleaded guilty to the third charge of setting fire to a Modenas Kriss motorcycle belonging to Zaherah Jusoh around 3.30am on 2 January at a house in Kampung Hangus.

All charges were framed under Section 435 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years upon conviction, and is liable to a fine.

Bullied at work and spurned by his community

A separate report said Afif earlier confessed that he started the fires due to being bullied by his co-workers and ostracised by the local community.

“During questioning, he confessed that his actions were motivated by personal grievances linked mainly to workplace issues could be from bullying to relationship conflicts.

“He resigned from his job on 23 December and started committing the offences the next day. Investigations found that some of the victims had worked with the suspect,” Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said.

