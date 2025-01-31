Malaysian Embassy In Jakarta Gets Egged Over MMEA Shooting Of Indonesian Nationals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yesterday (30 January), around 100 representatives of labor unions and human rights organizations assembled and violently flung eggs at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta.

Members of the Labour Party and the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI) were among those who threw eggs at the front wall of the embassy, according to a report published in the national daily Berita Harian.

The protest was in response to a shooting incident that occurred on 24 January in the waters off Tanjung Rhu, close to Banting, involving Indonesian nationals. The incident left one person dead and four others injured.

Banners with the words “Arrest and imprison the Malaysian police officers who shot dead Indonesian migrant workers” were carried by protesters.

Massa melemparkan telur ke Kedutaan Besar Malaysia di Jakarta, Senin (30/1/2025).



Aksi pelemparan telur ini merupakan bentuk protes pedemo atas penembakan pekerja migran Indonesia oleh aparat Malaysia di perairan Selangor.



Sumber: AP

Kreatif: Safira Nurulita

Produser: Reza… pic.twitter.com/X2vrmNl8tF — Kompas.com (@kompascom) January 30, 2025

In a statement released on 25 January, Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the five Indonesian citizens were allegedly trying to flee Malaysia illegally when they were shot.

Since then, the ministry has demanded a comprehensive inquiry, focusing on whether the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) may have used excessive force.

In a related event, the body of the dead, identified as 50-year-old Basri, was delivered to Indonesian authorities in the province of Riau on Wednesday.

His remains were brought back to Bengkalis, his hometown of Pulau Rupat.

Two suspects, who are thought to be foreign nationals, were in a boat when they allegedly tried to attack MMEA officials with machetes at around three in the morning after hitting the officers’ boat four times, according to Berita Harian’s earlier report.

In self-defense, the maritime officers retaliated by firing multiple bullets at the defendants’ boat.

But, because it was dark, the suspects were able to get away.

Indonesian embassy in Malaysia sends diplomatic note

Earlier, the Indonesian Embassy in Malaysia had sent a diplomatic note to Malaysia regarding the incident, according to a New Straits Times report.

Although he declined to speak further, Datuk Hermono, Indonesia’s highest envoy to Malaysia, verified the situation. According to him, the embassy is also awaiting permission to speak with the four suspects who were hurt during the gunfight.

“We are still waiting for access to meet the survivors. So far, there are no comments. We cannot disclose their identities as the matter is still under investigation,” he said when contacted by the Malaysian daily.

