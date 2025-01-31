i-City Glass Slide Drama: MB Breaks Ground, MBSA Breaks News – No Approval!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An incident involving the newly-launched glass water slide attraction at i-City, Shah Alam, went viral on social media recently after an inflatable float plunged from the slide above and struck a visitor on the ground.

According to a Sinar Harian report yesterday (30 January), Head of Shah Alam City Hall’s (MBSA) Corporate and Public Relations Division Mohd Azhar Mohd Sharif said a notice was issued earlier to halt construction of the slide while it was being built, but the order was ignored.

He added that local authorities had issued a compound against i-City on 14 November last year.

The 600 meter-long and 60 meter-high water slide made of glass officially opened on 18 January with a grand opening ceremony which also featured massive fireworks display.

“This attraction is not yet approved to be operational. They (i-City) need to send an application for planning permission and a temporary permit.

“i-City was compounded for not applying for approval before operating. There was a notice to stop during construction but it was not obeyed, so MBSA issued a compund.

“The stop work and compound notice was issued on 14 November. The attraction will be asked to stop operations,” he told Sinar Harian.

The float that fell had no passenger

In case you’re wondering how that float fell off the slide, netizens on TikTok explained that the float was not on the slide, and was one that was on a conveyor belt on the way back up to the slide’s starting point.

However, there has been no official statement from i-City yet regarding how the float detached itself from the conveyor and fell.

The slide was already viral and being used since its 18 January launch

In August 2024, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari officiated a ground breaking ceremony of SkyCity, a project (with the water slide included) expected to attract five million visitors as part of the 2025 Visit Selangor campaign.

According to media reports, he mentioned that the glass water slide was to be a landmark attraction in Shah Alam.

The slide went viral on social media in early January, especially on TikTok, with users sharing their experiences on it.

However, MBSA did not make a peep about the slide being used since its launch on 18 January despite a stop work order having already been issued by them to i-City earlier.

That is, until the falling float incident happened.

For the record, the Selangor i-City Chairman is Datuk Seri Tengku Ahmad Shah Sultan Salahuddin.

In August last year, he mentioned that the official opening was to be in December, to coincide with the birthday of Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah.

This however did not materialise as the grand opening was only held in January this year.

