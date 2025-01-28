Cecelia Yap Apologises For Her ‘Ham’ Comment On Harith Iskander’s Facebook

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last week, the Malaysian social media community was abuzz over a comment related to the “ham” issue that was uploaded by comedian Harith Iskander on his Facebook account.

The post that was uploaded by Harith last Tuesday (21 January) sparked criticism as it had allegedly invited an insulting remark about Islam by an individual. The post has since been removed.

Following that, former member of the Shiro comedy group Shahrol Azizie Azmi, better known as Shiro, filed a police report rergarding Harith’s post and the comment written by Facebook user Cecelia Yap Song KL.

Cecelia issues public apology

According to Malay Mail, Cecelia issued a public apology yesterday (27 January) over her comment on Harith’s Facebook post, for which she is currently under police investigation.

Through a statement issued by her lawyer, Cecelia said she regrets the insensitive comment she made.

“I, Cecelia Yap Song KL, hereby apologise to all those who I upset with my comment on Harith Iskander’s Facebook account, especially to Muslims, who I respect.

“I deeply regret that my insensitive comment had offended everyone. I promise not to make the same mistake in the future,” she said in a Berita Harian report.

She also informed that she will give her full cooperation to the police in regards to the investigation of the case.

Police have recorded Harith’s statement

Earlier, media reported that police have recorded Harith’s statement related to the post about the “ham” issue that he uploaded previously.

Harith is being investigated over the post in which he joked that a “ham sap coffee” would not be halal for Muslims due to the work “ham” in its name, which was made in apparent reference to an ongoing controversy over a “ham and cheese sandwich” found to be sold using a halal logo without authorisation.

