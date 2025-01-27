PAS Perak Leader Drops New Comedy – “Hannah Yeoh Is YTL’s Daughter”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A PAS leader, speaking at an event over the weekend, dropped some “information” very convincingly despite it being completely untrue.

No stranger to controversies, Perak PAS Commissioner Razman Zakaria spoke at a “Ceramah Kebangkitan Rakyat” last night (26 January) in Seri Iskandar, Perak where he made a bloodline “revelation” concerning a DAP leader and a business tycoon that most likely came as a shock to the parties mentioned.

In his speech, Razman boldly claimed that Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh is the daughter of “YTL”.

YTL Corporation is a business conglomerate founded by the late Yeoh Tiong Lay.

“Hannah Yeoh is the child of a rich person. She is the child of YTL. This YTL was (a major shareholder of) Perak-Hanjoong (a cement company). She is YTL’s child,” Razman said.

His claim about Hannah’s lineage begins at the 45 minute mark in this video.

It didn’t take us long to do a quick Google search to see that the parent organisation of YTL Corporation is Yeoh Tiong Lay & SONS Holdings Sdn Bhd, not Yeoh Tiong Lay & Sons & DAUGHTER Holdings Sdn Bhd, a detail Razman may have missed.

Source: Google (not available in PAS-controlled territories).

Further checks found that Yeoh Tiong Lay does indeed have two daughters, none of which are named Hannah.

Oh, and of course, not forgetting the fact that Hannah has always shared photos of her parents and no, they don’t own YTL Corporation.

Hannah’s parents, photographed by Grace at Stories Studio.

Hannah Yeoh responds on Twitter

Hannah Yeoh herself had responded to the claim via X (formerly Twitter), saying “PAS needs to know not all Yeohs are related”.

PAS needs to know not all Yeohs are related. https://t.co/HUHRcs74Ul — Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) January 27, 2025

However, Razman has since apologised and admitted his mistake through a post on Facebook. He expressed his disappointment that the media only reported his blunder, but ignored the rest of the three-day event.

At the same time, netizens aimed their kecam-guns at Razman and fired away on social media saying PAS representatives often make uninformed statements and ignorant claims.

Not the first time PAS has made unbased claims

Netizens have also joked that at this point, PAS is technically funding DAP after a recent controversy involving Kepala Batas member of parliament (MP) Siti Mastura accusing DAP members Lim Kit Siang, Lim Guan Eng, and Teresa Kok of having ties to deceased Communist Party of Malaya leader Chin Peng and the late former Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew.

Siti recently paid out a fine of RM830,034 to the three DAP members after she was charged for defamation, according to an Astro Awani report on 23 January.

