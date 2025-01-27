Man Caught In Random Stranger’s Live Streaming Slapping His Wife In Public

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video that went viral recently has prompted the police to track a man down for committing physical abuse.

The 29-second video clip of the incident, which was accidentally recorded during someone else’s livestream, is said to have happened at a shopping mall in Kota Warisan, Selangor.

In the video, a woman is seen leaving the complex before a man, holding a child’s hand, walks towards her from outside.

He then slaps her in public before scolding her, and she leaves the building immediately after.

According to New Straits Times, Sepang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman said they had received a report from the woman’s sister regarding the incident.

“She confirmed that the woman who was slapped was her 35-year-old sister,” Norhizam said in a statement, adding that the man in the video, who is in his 50s, is the woman’s husband.

Video tular wanita ditampar di tempat awam.



Masa dan lokasi kejadian tidak diketahui.



Sumber ➡️ Media sosial



*Suara latar kata yang tampar tu suami dia….tapi tak pasti yea pic.twitter.com/GUMAPD9HcW — MYNEWSHUB (@mynewshub) January 26, 2025

Netizens were quick to condemn the man’s actions, expressing concern for the woman’s safety at home, seeing as how he is brazen enough to abuse her in public.

Although the location of the incident is not confirmed, one user on X suggested that it could be KIPMall in Kota Warisan.

Police are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, which is punishable with a maximum one-year imprisonment term, a RM2,000 fine, or both upon conviction.

Additionally, it’s also being probed under Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act, which is linked to information on offences involving domestic violence.

The public is urged to come forward with any information regarding the case by contacting investigating officer Assistant Superintendent Mahafiz Mat Lawi at 010-2396533.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.