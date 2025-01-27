Broke But Boujee: 50 Malaysian Celebs Are Bankrupts, Some Flaunting Lavish Lifestyle Online

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It has been said before but it must be said again; social media only shows the highlight of a person’s life and doesn’t tell the real story. If you’re feeling jealous of someone’s luxurious lifestyle, remind yourself that these people might actually be bankrupt or debt-ridden.

The Malaysian Department of Insolvency (MDI) recently revealed that around 50 Malaysian celebrities, including a popular singer with a Datuk title, who are viewed as part of the “wealthy artistes” category, are bankrupt.

Among them include two well-known rock singers who are still active in the entertainment industry and several popular actors.

MDI director-general Datuk M Bakri Abd Majid said some of them have been unwilling to cooperate in fulfilling the monthly contributions set after their cases came under the agency’s jurisdiction.

He said the artist’s reluctance to work with MDI to resolve their bankruptcy issue hindered the agency’s ability to assist them from being discharged from bankruptcy.

And yet, these celebrities continue to flaunt their lavish lifestyles online, misleading followers who were unaware of what’s going on behind the scenes.

M Bakri said these celebrities could have been discharged from bankruptcy, especially if their cases exceeded five years, but their lack of cooperation or complete failure to meet with MDI officers did not help their case.

One of the key criteria for being released from bankruptcy is to become a “model bankrupt individual.”

This means consistently paying the required monthly contributions and submitting income and expenditure reports to MDI every six months.

M Bakri added that most celebrities went bankrupt due to failed businesses, luxury property purchases, including vehicles, or acting as guarantors for others.

While being declared bankrupt sounds scary, M Bakri wants everyone to know that it’s not the end of the world or lives. He said by following MDI’s instructions, they should be back on their own two feet in no time.

The plight of these celebrities reminds us all once again that if we’re not responsible with our spending or upgrading our life too fast, we might end up in the same boat.

