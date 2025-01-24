Oriental Kopi Backtracks 15% Service Charge For CNY After Poor Response

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After much backlash, Oriental Kopi has decided against raising the service charge to 15% (and not inclusive of 6% SST) during the Chinese New Year period.

Previously, the restaurant put up an announcement stating that they plan to raise the service charge from 10% to 15%.

In its latest statement on Facebook, Oriental Kopi apologised for troubling guests and reiterated that the service charge remains unchanged and unadjusted.

Oriental Kopi said it remains committed to providing customers the best dining experience during CNY and looked forward to serving everyone.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDNHEP) said restaurant premises shouldn’t raise their service fees during the CNY period.

If anyone notices a restaurant raising their service charge during the festive period, KPDNHEP said a complaint can be lodged by calling the hotline at 1-800-886-800 or online via Ez ADU.

KPDNHEP encouraged people to make reports if they encounter similar situations.

Any businesses that raise their prices unreasonably can face action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Upon conviction, the business can face up to RM500,000 fine for the first offence and up to RM1 million for repeated offences.

However, individuals who committed the offence can face a fine of up to RM100,000 and/or imprisonment for up to three years for a first offence, with harsher penalties for repeated violations.

