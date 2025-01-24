From Pool To Pain: Boy’s Swimming Dreams Sink After Alleged Slap By Teacher

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Corporal punishments in schools have long been a thing of the past, but one recent case saw a teacher going too far with such a punishment.

According to a Sinar Harian report yesterday (23 January), a mother claimed her 12 year old son sustained injuries after his school teacher had slapped and punched him, resulting in cochlear tremor.

The cochlea is a spiral-shaped organ in the inner hear that converts sound waves into electrical signals the brain interprets as sound. Damage to the inner ear could also affect balance, causing constant dizziness.

It was because of an accident

Syahmina Mohd Hazim, 39, said her son is now forced to make a 35-kilometer journey back and forth between Bagan Serai and Hospital Taiping in Perak.

“The incident happened on 10 December where my son said he accidentally made contact with the teacher’s back after he tripped over his classmate’s foot during a Design and Technology class. Because of that, my son was slapped and punched by the teacher.

“It’s sad that there’s no answer as to why the teacher did that to my son, aside from an apology. The school is still keeping quiet about this matter,” she told Sinar Harian.

Syahmina also took to social media to express her grief over the incident, sharing several photos of her son’s external injuries. Netizens shared words of support towards her and her son, wishing him a speedy recovery.

The boy is national swimming candidate

According to the housewife, she is worried about the future of her youngest son becoming a national swimmer being ruined, due to the chance of recovery being only 50 percent.

She added that her son’s debut appearance to perform on the international stage in Bangkok, Thailand, this July will also be called off.

“He learned to swim since he was two years old and went through intensive training six months ago. He even has a Malaysian ID by the Malaysia Swimming Federation.

“All the effort that was built over years of training was destroyed in the blink of an eye. All sorts of treatment have been done, yet he still needs pain medication every day to reduce dizziness, vomiting, and nosebleeds,” she said.

Syahmina said a police report was lodged on 29 December and a press conference will be conducted on Friday (24 January) with lawyers.

