Foreign Man Killed And Four Injured In Pantai Morib Shooting

A foreign man was killed and four more people were hurt in a shooting incident that happened at Pantai Morib in Banting, Selangor.

According to a report by The Star, the victims include three foreigners who were treated at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah (Hospital Serdang) on Friday (24 January).

Selangor police chief Commisioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the incident occurred near Pantai Morib early Friday morning.

“So far, I can confirm that a man died while four others were injured after being shot. An injured victim was sent to Klang Hospital while three victims were sent to Hospital Sultan Idris Shah.

“Investigators from Kuala Langat and Sepang district police headquarters are investigating,” he told The Star when contacted.

Three of the victims are believed to be Indonesians

It was reported earlier that three foreign men, believed to have been shot, sought treatment at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah.

The three men, believed to be Indonesians, were brought to the hospital at about 7.30am by an unknown individual. Two of them had on wet clothes while the third was wearing only a pair of boxer shorts.

The Star reported their sources saying the victims did not have any identification documents on them and all three gave conflicting reasons when asked about their injuries.

At time of press, there is no information behind the reason of the shooting or who the victims are.

