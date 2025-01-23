Singaporean Man Tears Down Malaysia’s “Old Money Trend” – You No Money La Ch***i

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you heard of the “Old Money Club” that aggravated many Malaysians on social media last year?

It was a terrible attempt at emulating how people who come from “old money” dress, walk and generally, carry themselves.

What they ended up doing however was just present themselves as targets for online ridicule.

Apparently, we are not the only ones who cringed at the Old Money trend.

On Tiktok, a man who describes himself as an “angry Singaporean spreading smiles” @benwoah, tore down the “old money” trend in what we can only describe as an “on point” observation.

Sitting in his car, Ben summoned his rage and began his tirade by screaming, “You not old money, you no money la ch***i!”

Despite wearing their own blazer and sporting a slick-back hairstyle, they behaved like their “father own Petronas Twin Tower”.

His observation was hilarious, right down to the “your Touch N Go RM2.10 balance.” Yes, he made us LOL.

“You want to look rich, try paying your PTPTN first lah,” he remarked, suggesting that they just join the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse instead.

While normally we wouldn’t agree with Singaporeans, especially when it comes to food, in this case, we just have to laugh along with Ben because, dude’s not wrong.

To watch the video, click HERE.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.