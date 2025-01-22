Lorry Driver Performs “Epic Save” After It Turned Over On Its Side

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lorry Drivers in Malaysia have been getting a bad rep over issues concerning safety, such as dangerous and poor vehicle maintenance that have actually caused deaths recently.

One lorry driver however, managed to avoid calamity when the vehicle collided into the rear of another lorry and tipped over.

In a dashcam video that went viral on social media yesterday (21 January), it seemed that there was no hope for the lorry that tipped over on its side, but in an unexpected twist the driver of the lorry managed to get the vehicle upright again as it was sliding over the side of the road.

A car that was right behind the lorry can be seen slamming on the brakes to avoid what could have been a crash, but fortunately no one was hurt in the incident.

Netizens shared hilarious comments regarding the incident and the lorry driver, expressing their awe at the driver’s skill.

