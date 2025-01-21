Controversial AI TikTok Video At Batu Caves Angers Hindu Community

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dewan Himpunan Pendukung Pas (DHPP) condemned the action of a foreign tourist who used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to alter the image of the iconic statue of Lord Murugan in Batu Caves.

The head of the Central DHPP, N. Balasubramaniam, stated on DHPP PUSAT’s Facebook that the act was not only barbaric, but also caused concern among the people, especially the Hindu community.

He stressed that the abuse of technology in such a sensitive matter involving religion is also clearly disrespectful to Malaysian values ​​and culture.

As Malaysians, we are indeed proud of the cultural and religious diversity that is the backbone of the country’s harmony. Any action that degrades this diversity not only disturbs harmony between races, but also violates the basic principles of our unity. DHPP chief, N. Balasubramaniam

The video produced by a foreign tourist went viral on TikTok. The tourist goes by the name ‘Koshish Lama’ on Tiktok. The viral video uses AI generated images to make the statue of Lord Murugan seemingly move.

The video angered the Hindu community who described the actions of the foreign tourist as rude, insensitive and disrespectful to the religions and cultures of the various races in this country.

Meanwhile, Balasubramaniam urged all parties, including foreigners, to better understand the culture and customs in Malaysia and to be cautious and responsible, whether in terms of behavior or speech, especially in sensitive matters such as religion and culture.

He said, although Malaysia celebrates diversity, it should not give space to barbaric acts and insensitivity to the beliefs and culture of the local community.

Strict regulations must be implemented immediately to ensure that such incidents do not recur, in order to preserve the harmony of our country.

“DHPP would like to emphasize the importance of preserving the value of togetherness that is the foundation of Malaysia. With the spirit of unity, let us ensure that actions that pollute cultural and religious sensitivities are dealt with firmly and thoroughly,” he said.

