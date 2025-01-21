Comedian Shahrol Shiro Lodges Report Against Harith Iskander For Allegedly Insulting Islam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local comedian Shahrol Shiro (real name Shahrol Azizie Azmi) has lodged a police report against another comedian Harith Iskander and a Facebook user, Cecelia Yap Song KL, for allegedly insulting Islam.

Harith posted a picture on his Facebook on 18 January 2025 showing a section of a menu featuring a drink called “Ham Sap Kopi.”

He joked that his faith has been shaken due to the word “ham” on the drink’s name, referring to the recent ham sandwich issue sold in Universiti Malaya.

He added that he must make a police report because “I am so weak I have lost all ability to use logic,” another reference to certain parties’ tendency to lodge a police report if they feel unhappy about something online.

The social media user Cecelia allegedly commented under the post saying all Mohamed names should be changed after this.

Screenshot from Harith Iskander/FB Screenshot from Shahrol Azizie Azmi/FB

Shahrol, unhappy with the post and comment, lodged a police report against both individuals on 19 January at the Kluang Police Station and announced his actions on Facebook on 20 January.

He claimed Harith’s post insulted the sanctity of Islam and involved Prophet Muhammad SAW.

In the comments, opinions were split on the matter. While some agreed with Shahrol, others also wondered whether people are that free to lodge police reports every other day. They felt this kind of report wastes precious resources and the police’s time.

This led to people suggesting the police charge for every report lodged to make some money to refurbish the rundown police stations.

Some netizens understood that Harith did not literally take the word “ham” in that context to mean the slice of meat but made a joke relating to current affairs.

However, the joke was understandably lost on some.

