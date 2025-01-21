Chemical Plant Explosion In Klang Releases Yellow, Eye-Irritating Smoke

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A chemical recycling plant in Kapar Industrial Park, Klang, exploded and was partially destroyed yesterday (20 January) afternoon.

According to Malay Mail, no casualities were reported in the incident.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said they received a report on the incident around 4.20pm.

The hazmat team from Shah Alam fire and rescue station were dispatched to the scene, where Ahmad said there was yellow, eye-irritating smoke coming from the site of the explosion.

A video of the explosion has since gone viral on social media.

#VIRAL SUDDEN HEAVY EXPLOSION ON CHEMICAL FACTORY IN KLANG, SELANGOR STATE, MALAYSIA



Monday, 20th January 2025 pic.twitter.com/nItEhKA9x0 — Agraprana Pahlawan – WWIII ALERT (@skynewsagra) January 21, 2025

“The operations commander reported that the hazmat team conducted air testing to find the air there in normal condition. The material burning was said to be recycled acid. A tanker lorry was destroyed by the explosion and fire,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Three foreigners severely burned

Three foreign men were seriously injured due to severe burns in the explosion, Berita Harian reported.

“Three victims experienced severe injuries from burns, while four individuals managed to escape,” Ahmad said.

He said, according to the operation commander’s report, the fire involved a gas storage plant with an area of 3,200 square feet, 80 percent of which was burned.

Commenting further, Ahmad said the fire had spread to an adjacent building, which was a heavy machinery storage warehouse with the same square footage.

“The warehouse was also 80 percent burned. Another factory in the back with an area of 1,500 square feet was 20 percent burned,” he said.

