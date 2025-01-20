These “Crystal Balls” Look Pretty But It’s A Prohibited Item In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The colourful crystal balls do look pretty in a glass vase but it’s actually a prohibited item in Malaysia.

For those who aren’t familiar, crystal balls also known as water jelly beads are colourful balls that expand once it’s submerged in water. These balls are usually used to decorate glass vases.

However, there have been cases where young children couldn’t help but attempt to eat the colourful candy-like balls and choked.

The Perak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Costs (KPDN) recently revealed the danger of crystal balls during a spot check at a local shop after receiving a complaint.

The officer pointed out that it was dangerous to sell the pack of crystal balls in the same aisle as the other candies and sweet treats. This is because some customers, especially young children, will think the crystal balls are meant to be eaten.

In addition, selling crystal balls is prohibited as it’s a safety issue and anyone caught selling is committing an offence under the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

At the end of the video, another officer showed the similarities between the crystal balls and another candy, further driving home the point that it might confuse oblivious adults and children, and it’s a choking hazard.

Some netizens admitted they only knew that crystal balls were a prohibited item after watching the video and finally understood why they couldn’t find these items sold at shops.

Meanwhile, other people shared how their loved ones had choked on crystal balls before. One of them had to undergo an operation to remove it.

While it’s evidently dangerous to young children, some wonder if the children today are truly that clueless.

There might be clear warning printed on the crystal ball packaging stating that it’s not suitable for children under the age of 6 but young children may not be able to read that or understand the risks.

