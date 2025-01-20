Angry Malaysians Blow Up Social Media Over Terengganu OKU Assault

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three men were arrested on Friday (17 January) after they physically assaulted a person with disabilities (OKU) at a farmer’s market in Chukai, Terengganu.

A video of the incident made its rounds on social media, which shows the OKU being kicked in the face by a man just off-camera.

Kes semalam, pakcik seluar putih tu kenapa acah samseng sangat?? Geram plak.



Sepak kat muka kot.



Yang rider tu katanya OKU.



Dah kena tangkap dah dengan polis pic.twitter.com/I1NeZsLETa — Abudi Alsagoff (@AbudiAlsagoff) January 19, 2025

The scene unfolded after the OKU man allegedly crashed his motorcycle into a stall at the market, which then prompted the assault.

The three men have since been detained by police and are being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, The Star reported.

Netizens have condemned and criticised the actions of the men who assaulted the OKU man.

One user on social media shared that the mentally-disabled man was his friend in school, and explained what the man was like as a person.

“Ever since he finished school, he started all sorts of businesses just to get by in Kemaman. He is hardworking and does not trouble anyone.

“But as time went on, he became increasingly confused and maybe found it difficult to control his mental illness,” he wrote in a Facebook comment.

Ras Adiba slams witnesses of the assault

Former senator Ras Adiba Radzi criticised members of the public who stood by and watched as the three men beat up the mentally disabled person.

As president of OKU Sentral, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which supports OKUs, Ras Adiba urged the authorities to “take strong action” against those involved in the incident, Bernama reported.

Victim’s daughter expresses her sadness

Nurul Farhana, the daughter of the victim, shared a video on her TikTok account showing her father receiving treatment in a hospital in Terengganu.

“Rest now, father. The world is too cruel for you”, she wrote in the caption.

Netizens shared her sadness, and offered words of support and encouragement in the comments section.

