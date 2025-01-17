Landslide In Genting Not On The Main Road, Actress Trisha Ooi Shares Video Of Incident

There was a landslide incident in Genting Highlands early this morning at 2.30am outside the Resorts World Genting (RWG).

The affected area is along Jalan Ion Delemen and not the main road connecting the highlands and Genting Sempah.

A spokesperson from the resort said their emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to assist and were working closely with the police and the fire and rescue department to manage the situation and ensure a coordinated response.

“The safety and well-being of all affected individuals remain our utmost priority. We assure that guests and staff in RWG are safe and our operations in RWG remain unaffected and fully accessible on the main road of Jalan Genting Highlands,” the spokesperson said.

Reyshqa Aqiera Mohd Nasron Ooi, better known as Trisha Ooi, shared a video of the incident through her Instagram account while she and her production crew were on their way to a filming location in Janda Baik, Pahang.

The 26-year-old actor and her crew became stuck when the landslide occured, MStar reported.

Trisha explained that they were in Genting Highlands to film on Thursday (16 January) and decided to stay the night before heading to Janda Baik the next day.

However, they were shocked when informed of a landslide which made them unable to leave Genting Highlands until cleaning work at the site is completed.

“We’ve been filming in Genting and Janda Baik since two or three days ago, going back and forth.

“This morning we wanted to get to Janda Baik but a landslide happened from up there all the way down here,” she said.

Trisha shared the incident through an Insta Story on her own account today.

In the same update, she showed how serious the condition of the road was, covered by soil and blocking the main path.

“We can’t get out of here. Please pray for us,” Trisha said.

Roads heading up into the highlands in Malaysia are prone to landslides due to rainy weather and soil erosion.

Paths going up to places like Genting Highlands, Janda Baik, Fraser’s Hill, and Cameron Highlands are particularly risky during the monsoon season.

