IGP: Officers Must Maintain BMI Below 28 To Qualify For Promotions

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police officers must maintain a body mass index (BMI) of 28, as a requirement to qualify for career promotions, Sinar Harian reported.

For those who are unsure, BMI is a calculation that estimates body fat based on a person’s height and weight.

“This initiative is important to ensure the health and skills of police officers, increasing their ability to service the community and the country,” he said during his speech at the Bukit Aman management department monthly assembly on Thursday (16 January).

He said the recruitment process in PDRM has also been strengthened to be more transparent, fair, and gives equal opportunities to every member of the team who qualified.

Razarudin explained that the policy of promotions for senior PDRM officers was introduced with the construction of a more efficient Human Resource Development System.

“Beginning in 2025, the promotion process will be improved through online courses and competency assessments.

“It is aimed at curbing favoritism, accusations, and ensures the selection of suitable, competent, and qualified candidates,” he said, adding that this year’s promotion process for Assistant Superintendent (ASP) to Deputy Superintendent (DSP) is being implemented to fill 254 DSP vacancies.

Commenting further, Razarudin said PDRM is committed to ensuring that every member is knowledgable, competitive, and competent to face challenges through training.

BMI of 28 is still not considered healthy

According to experts, a BMI of 28 is considered overweight, while a healthy BMI ranges from 18.5 to 24.9 on the index.

Additionally, people of Asian descent is said to have greater health risks at a lower BMI, and can be placed in the overweight range if their BMI is between 23 and 25.

Netizens also commented on the matter, saying a BMI of 28 is considered high.

Perhaps setting the bar at 28 is a good start, with lower BMI requirements set later in the future.

