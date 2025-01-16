Shake And Bake Says Ham In Sandwich Is Chicken And Halal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Shake and Bake Café Sdn Bhd released a statement clarifying that the ingredients used in making its sandwich are bread, cheese, and chicken slices.

Shake and Bake Café added that the chicken slices used in the “ham and cheese” sandwich are certified halal by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

They also confirmed that at noon on 10 January 2025, officers from the Federal Territories branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, and Jakim, visited its factory, which is currently under investigation.

The statement comes after KK Mart suspended all business dealings with the supplier after concerns were voiced over the product’s halal status.

It’s still not halal-certified, says Jakim

After Shake and Bake’s statement, Jakim said the company still used an unauthorised halal logo.

Jakim director-general Datuk Sirajuddin Suhaimee said using halal ingredients does not automatically give or certify a company’s halal status.

He said products can only be certified halal after meeting the comprehensive standards and procedures of Malaysia’s halal certification system.

Previously, there were concerns with the word “ham” on the sandwich packaging and Jakim stated the sandwiches did not possess a valid halal certification.

Printing the Malaysian halal logo on the product label without certification violates the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, specifically the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011.

