Gaza Reprieve: Ceasefire Between Israel And Hamas Begins In 3 Days

After 15 months of intense conflict, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, set to commence this coming Sunday (19 January).

The BBC reported Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani saying the agreement would come into effect on Sunday so long as it was approved by the Israeli cabinet.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said the agreement would “halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much needed-humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families”.

Palestinians celebrate after the ceasefire announcement in Khan Younis, Gaza. Image: Abed Rahim Khatib | Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deal’s final details were still being worked on, but he thanked Biden for “promoting” it. Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said it was the result of Palestinian “resilience”.

However, there was no let up in the war on the ground in Gaza as many Palestinians and Israeli hostages’ families celebrated the news.

After the Qatari declaration, the Israeli airstrikes killed around 20 individuals, according to the Hamas-run Civil Defense agency. According to the report, they comprised 12 residents of a residential block in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on this.

What are the phases of the ceasefire?

Image: BBC via Getty Images

As reported by the BBC, there will be three stages to the ceasefire.

First stage

The first would last six weeks and see a “full and complete ceasefire”, Biden said after he confirmed a deal had been reached yesterday (15 January).

He added that a “a number of hostages” held by Hamas, including women, the elderly, and the sick, would be released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Biden did not specify how many hostages would be released during this first stage, but Qatar’s Al Thani told a news conference earlier that it would be 33.

Also during this stage, Israeli troops are expected to pull out of all populated areas of Gaza, Biden said, while the Palestinians could also return to their neighbourhoods in all the areas of Gaza.

Second stage

The next stage would be a “permanent end to the war”, according to Biden.

Remaining living hostages, including men, would be released in return for more Palestinian prisoners.

BBC reported of the 1,000 Palestinian prisoners Israel is thought to have agreed to release, about 190 are serving sentences of 15 years or more.

An Israeli official previously told the BBC that those convicted for murder would not be released into the occupied West Bank.

Third Stage

The third and final stage would involve the reconstruction of Gaza, and the return of any remaining hostages’ bodies, an endeavour that could take years.

Hamas commends Malaysia’s support in Gaza crisis

Image: Iranian Leader Press Office/Anadolu via Getty Images

A report by Bernama quoting Anadolu Agency said Khalil al-Hayya commended Malaysia’s “honourable stance” in supporting Palestine during the ongoing conflict, alongside other nations.

Khalil expressed gratitude to Malaysia, Turkiye, South Africa, Algeria, Russia, China, and Indonesia for their solidarity with the Palestinian people, acknowledging their contributions in providing critical support during a time of hardship.

What happened on 7 October, 2023?

Image: Tamir Kalifa | The New York Times

In reaction to a cross-border incident on 7 October, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken prisoner, Israel began a campaign to destroy Hamas, which is prohibited as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US, and others.

Since then, Gaza’s health ministry, which is governed by Hamas, has reported that over 46,700 people have died there.

Due to difficulties in getting relief to those in need, the majority of the 2.3 million people living there have also been displaced, with extensive damage to the city and acute shortages of food, fuel, medication, and shelter.

