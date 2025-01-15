Sungai Kabul Looks Pretty In Pink But It’s Polluted Water, Luas Overseeing Cleanup Works

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas) has activated a yellow alert after discovering pink-coloured water flowing into Sungai Kabul yesterday around 6.40pm.

Luas said the polluted flow stretched 500 meters and could impact the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) located 16.3 km away.

The source of the pink discharge was traced to a nearby factory in the Beranang industrial area which feeds into the Beranang and Semenyih rivers.

The factory has been instructed to halt its discharge operations immediately.

The directive under Section 121 (1) of the Luas Enactment 1999 requires the factory to carry out immediate clean-up at the affected site. The water authority will be closely monitoring the clean-up process.

To ensure safety, Luas has also collected samples at relevant locations to be analysed by the Department of Chemistry Malaysia (JKM).

Additionally, Luas implemented static monitoring at Sungai Kabul with 30-minute intervals. For now, the situation is under control.

Air Selangor has also confirmed there has been no water supply disruption due to this incident.

It’s not the first time polluted waters entered Sungai Kabul. In 2022, foamy, white substances were found released into the same river. It was a discharge from a factory manufacturing construction materials and garden equipment at the Mahkota Industrial area in Beranang.

Previously in 2022, the waters in Sungai Chandong, Klang also turned pink. The pollution subsided due to tides. It was suspected that an irresponsible party released the effluent discharge from the Pulau Indah industrial area into the river.

