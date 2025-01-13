PLKN Is Back! 120 Trainees Mark Return Of National Service Training

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As many as 120 trainees have been accepted into the National Service Training Program (PLKN) 3.0 this year, at the 515 Regiment National Soldier Camp in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (12 January).

Image: Facebook | Ministry of Defence Malaysia

The trainees are comprised of 80 men and 40 women between ages 18 and 25, according to a report by Harian Metro.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement that the number of trainees, including 13 who applied via ‘walk in’ at the registration session, stood of various races, religions, education, and localities.

Image: Facebook | Ministry of Defence Malaysia

“For 2025, PLKN 3.0 will begin with three series taking place in two different camps.

“PLKN 3.0 series 2/2024 will be implemented from 11 May to 24 June, while series 3/2025 will be from 7 September to 21 October at the 515 Regiment and 505 Regiment National Soldier Camps,” The statement said.

MINDEF informed that the first series of PLKN 3.0 begins from 12 January until 25 February.

What will PLKN 3.0 trainees go through?

Image: Facebook | Ministry of Defence Malaysia

Throughout the program, the ministry said trainees will be exposed to physical, mental, and civic exercises, with training modules integrating 70 percent of basic military training and 30 percent of national component.

“For the basic military training module, trainees will be equipped with basic military skills, national security policy, basics of Malaysia Madani well-being, and leadership skills.

“Meanwhile, the national component module will expose trainees with training on elements of identity, patriotism, and strengthening unity,” the statement said.

PLKN 3.0 is implemented particularly based off objectives such as raising patriotism in the younger generation, as well as nurture and unite the youth of various races and national integrity.

The national service program was introduced in December 2003 as a program that offers training modules over three months, covering physical modules, nationality, characted building, and community service with 85,000 to 95,000 trainees a year with an average cost of RM600 million annually.

PLKN was halted for a year in 2015 due to the federal government’s efforts to cut spending, but was reintroduced in 2016 as PLKN 2.0 with around 20,000 trainees a year until it was abolished in August 2018 by Muar member of parliament Syed Saddiq, as he claimed they were used for racial indoctrination.

