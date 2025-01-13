Cheras Flat Residents Caught Putting Cats In Sacks And Whisking Them Away

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Will stray cats in Malaysia ever catch a break? It seems not, as new cases of stray animal abuse crop up almost every week now.

Last Saturday (11 January), animal rights group Stray Free Foundation shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of a group of residents at Block A of Pangsapuri Meranti, Cheras, allegedly stuffing stray cats into sacks and loading them into the back of a car.

The caption wrote, “Residents putting cats that are still alive into sacks, tied up, and disposed of at an unknown location. Everyone report this to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS)!”.

Lokasi: Block A, Pangsapuri Meranti Cheras

Tarikh: 11/1/2025

Masa: Petang

Kejadian: Penduduk masukkan kucing2 yg masih hidup ke dlm guni, diikat & dibuang ke lokasi yg tidak diketahui. Minya ramai2 buat report pada @DVSMalaysia! pic.twitter.com/fH60zxnmt8 — Stray Free Foundation (@StrayFreeFndn) January 11, 2025

Animal rights activist Shima Aris also commented on the matter through social media, expressing her frustration and anger towards the people treating the cats with abuse.

“Clearly can see the residents of this place group together to remove the cats from cages alive, and put them in sacks tied up. I have no idea where they sent those poor cats!” she said.

According to local news channel Buletin TV3, Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed receiving two reports linked to the incident yesterday (12 January).

The group of men seen in the footage, who were reported to be committee members of the flat, had denied accusations of them abusing the cats.

Additionally, the DVS have also received reports of the incident, and have begun investigations under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

Dah keluar Buletin TV3. Ini ada saksi yg ckp memang semua jenis anti kucing. Moga Allah bagi balasan setimpal pada manusia yang menzalimi haiwan. pic.twitter.com/dXzjfzZDGk — Stray Free Foundation (@StrayFreeFndn) January 12, 2025

