[Watch] Stolen In Plain Sight: Biker In Kelantan’s Quick Pit Stop Turns Painful

A motorcyclist in Kelantan was left bike-less in a matter of minutes as he fell victim to a robbery committed by another biker outside a convenience store in Kota Kubang Labu, Kelantan.

The incident, believed to have occurred on Wednesday, was “caught in 4K”, leaving Facebook users weighing in with one also sharing a close-up shot of the alleged suspect who made a purchase at the convenience store before making off with the victim’s bike.

In the close-up shot, the suspect was seen holding an RM5 note to make his purchase, to which one Facebook user remarked, “Wasted RM5 and then (if he gets caught) can’t afford the bail money so he’ll end up inside (lock-up).”

The CCTV footage of the theft, which occurred outside the convenience store, was shared by Facebook user Izzudin Arshad.

At first, four motorcyclists were seen gathering outside the store before two rode off on one bike.

The victim then arrived and allegedly left his bike running while he entered the store, followed by another motorcyclist.

The remaining person outside quietly walked over to the victim’s motorcycle before hopping on it and riding off.

The suspect’s friend made a quick getaway on his bike while the victim could only watch them escape.

Facebook users empathised with the victim and reminded every motorcyclist not to leave their bikes running even if it was just for a quick stop.

The police have not issued an official statement about this incident yet.

