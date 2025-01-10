Photographer Arrested For Assaulting Fashion Designers Using His Own Camera

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A photographer was remanded for two days and will be charged in court today (10 January) after assaulting two fashion designers at an event held in a hotel in Petaling Jaya on 8 January.

According to a Berita Harian report, Petaling Jaya Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said the 30 year old man was detained at the scene not long after the incident occurred.

“The incident happened at the level one foyer of the Grand Ballroom at a hotel in Petaling Jaya.

“The suspect was successfully arrested on the scene, and police confiscated a camera used in the assault,” Shahrulnizam said in a statement.

Media reported two fashion designers, Razman and Razmi, were inflicted facial injuries after being attacked by the photographer at an award ceremony on the night of the incident.

In the incident which happened at 8.40pm, the fashion designer duo famously known as Razman Razmi, who also designed for fashion sensation and entrepreneur Datuk Seri Vida for the event, were physically assaulted with a camera by the photographer.

The assault happened while journalists were interviewing Vida, when the photographer became aggressive and attacked the two fashion designers.

Datuk Seri Vida mengakui terkejut apabila menyaksikan insiden pereka fesyen duo, Razman Razmi dipukul seorang jurugambar lelaki ketika hadir di acara anugerah majalah terkenal di Petaling Jaya pada Rabu.



Vida atau nama sebenarnya Hasmiza Othman, 54, berkata, dua pereka fesyen… pic.twitter.com/m0ZwmXXs2J — SinarHarian (@SinarOnline) January 9, 2025

Commenting further, Shahrulnizam said both the victims, who are 47 and 53 years old, had injuries on their cheeks.

“The incidend is believed to be caused by personal issues between the photographer and the two victims.

“The suspect has been remanded to be investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code,” he said.

The word on social media is the photographer has a history of assault and that he has a hot temper.

Image: X | Noel

Assault due to alleged RM20,000 debt

According to an mStar report, Razman, one of the fashion designers who was assaulted, admitted that he owes a debt of RM20,000 linked to the sale of a car which happened sometime in 2019.

“He (the suspect) had bought a car belonging to Razmi and used it for about one week. The car broke down and was left by the side of the road. He asked for the RM20,000 from the sale of the car back.

“It’s true that the debt is not yet settled. We estimate that we have paid him RM6,000 so far. But we would never run away. He can come and find us to ask for the money. Before this, if he asked us, we would pay little by little. We even gave him money when he complained about having financial difficulties,” Razman said to mStar.

