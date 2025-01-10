Japan PM’s Wife Goes On Cruise Around Putrajaya Lake With PMX’s Wife

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s wife, Yoshiko Ishiba, went on a boat ride on Cruise Tasik Putrajaya this morning (10 January) to enjoy views of Putrajaya’s majestic buildings from the Putrajaya Lake.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, welcomed Yoshiko’s arrival around 9.35am, according to The Star.

They spent about one and a half hours chatting, while enjoying the scenic views of Putrajaya from the boat.

Shigeru and Yoshiko arrived in Malaysia yesterday (9 January) for a two-day official visit, and were given a formal welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex.

This is Shigeru’s inaugural visit to Malaysia since assuming office in October last year.

Last night (9 January), Japanese ambassador Shikata Noriyuki shared a photo of the Petronas Twin Towers proudly displaying the Malaysian and Japanese flag colours on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating the enduring friendship of both nations.

After the arrival of PM Ishiba in Malaysia, tonight the Petronas Twin Towers shine brightly, illuminated in celebration of our enduring friendship between 🇯🇵 and 🇲🇾, with the flags of both nations proudly displayed!

Thank you for this meaningful gesture!! pic.twitter.com/IYdFe69uDB — SHIKATA Noriyuki (@JPNAmbMalaysia) January 9, 2025

Japan’s new First Lady

Yoshiko Ishiba, the wife of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the country’s new first lady, has long been a staunch advocate for her husband’s political career.

Known for her bright demeanor, Yoshiko, 68, has been instrumental in Shigeru’s transformation from a new lawmaker to the country’s leader.

Shigeru first tried to court Yoshiko at Keio University in Tokyo, where they met as classmates, but he was respectfully turned down. Shigeru joined Mitsui Bank after graduation, while Yoshiko started her work at Marubeni Corp.

They reconnected after Yoshiko sent a heartfelt condolence message after Shigeru’s father, former Tottori Governor Jiro Ishiba, passed away.

This led to romance and eventually marriage. Together, they have raised two daughters.

In their hometown, Chiyoda city, Yoshiko is very well-liked, and Shigeru has frequently said that the people there embrace her more than they do him.

Malaysia and Japan

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia’s ties with Japan have grown rapidly, with the country being a key economic partner for Malaysia. A total of 2,821 manufacturing projects involving Japanese participation has been implemented in Malaysia as of June 2024.

These projects amount to RM105.2 billion in investments and have created 344,996 job opportunities here.

Japan is the fourth-largest foreign investor in Malaysia’s manufacturing sector and Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner, with total trade valued at RM156.75 billion in 2023, according to Bernama,

