Passenger On Batik Air Handcuffed After Causing Commotion During Flight

A man on Batik Air flight OD272 that departed Amritsar last night (8 January) for Kuala Lumpur was removed from the plane after he had allegedly caused a ruckus on board.

Suraj Del, one of the passengers and a frequent flier on Batik Air spoke to TRP regarding the incident and shared video clips of it as well.

According to Suraj, the flight from Amritsar bound for Kuala Lumpur went smoothly during boarding and takeoff. That is, until an Indian national onboard believed to be under the influence of alcohol started harassing other passengers and behaved violently.

“The cabin crew tried their best to calm him down but his behaviour became more aggressive. He had a heated physical argument with a gentleman on board as well,” Suraj said.

As the man became more and more uncontrollable, the cabin crew had no choice but to put him in handcuffs and place him on the last row of seats at the back of the plane cabin.

Suraj also mentioned that the man fell a few times on his own, and had somehow inflicted cuts on himself, possibly from struggling and falling.

“The situation kept getting worse and the crew needed my help to bandage his chin as he was bleeding badly. I also assisted the crew with translating English to Punjabi to ask him some questions, but he failed to cooperate,” Suraj said.

Upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur, passengers were told to disembark the plane immediately, except for Suraj and the crew until security and medical staff came in.

Suraj said he stayed on to help local authorities translate since the man’s English was poor. Airport security kept asking for the man’s passport but he claimed that he was travelling with relatives and that his passport was with one of them.

“However, after checks, his passport could not be found. He was then brought out with a wheelchair, still tied up. That was the end and I had left after that,” Suraj added.

Suraj then extended his sincere thanks to the Batik Air crew onboard the flight, saying they managed the situation well.

TRP has reached out to Batik Air for comments regarding the incident.

